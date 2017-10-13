Sports

Whitmore, Bergsma sweep World Cup Qualifier sprints.

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Mitch Whitmore won both 500-meter races at the U.S. Long Track World Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, skater won the first in 35.04 seconds and the second in 34.75. Jonathan Garcia (35.19 and 34.89) placed second in both and Kimani Griffin (35.24 and 35.31) was third in each 500 heat.

Heather Bergsma won both of the women's 500s, finishing in 37.88 in each sprint. Sugar Todd was second in the first heat (38.40) and third in second (38.41). Brittany Bowe swapped finishes with Todd to finish third in the first final (38.43) and second in the second (38.06).

Emery Lehman won the men's 5,000 in 6:28.31, and Mia Manganello took the women's race in 4:07.27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)

    Some of the best high school football plays of the week from The Herald’s coverage area. Heze Massey, Des Buchanan, Quay Hardin and Ladarius Allison all make appearances.

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)
4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill
4 HS football surprises, thus far: York 1:48

4 HS football surprises, thus far: York

View More Video