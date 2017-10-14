The South Pointe Stallions defeat the Lancaster Bruins 45-10 Friday in Rock Hill (PHOTOS)

South Pointe's Isaac Ross runs past Lancaster's Nehemia Bailey.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick carries the ball against Lancaster's Blake Payne.
Lancaster's Ason'ta Clark (7) tries to hold off South Pointe's Jamari Currence (14) and Josh McClure (23).
South Pointe's Jaylen Mahoney, left, Jamari Currence (14) and Lancaster's Desmond Stowers try to catch the ball in the end zone.
South Pointe's Deangelo Huskey (29) tries to hold back Lancaster's Ji'quan Stover.
Lancaster's Ke'Daivdion is pursued by South Pointe's B.J. Davis Jr., left, and Josh McClure, right.
Lancaster's Kemarkio Cloud hands off the ball.
South Pointe's Ty Good watches as a teammate is tackled.
South Pointe's Isaac Ross (13) carries the ball as Steven Gilmore, left, holds back Lancaster's Nehemia Bailey.
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore runs off the field after scoring a touchdown.
Lancaster's Kemarkio Cloud looks for an opening.
South Pointe's Joe Ervin is pulled down by Lancaster's Blake Payne.
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 45-10 Friday in Rock Hill.
South Pointe's Derion Kendrick runs with the ball.
South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. reacts after Lancaster's Deaunte Buchanan knocks the ball away in the end zone.
South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. carries the ball as Lancaster's Deaunte Buchanan follows.
