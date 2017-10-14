South Carolina survives Volunteers in Big Orange country

South Carolina may have cost another Tennessee coach his job Saturday.

Legendary Volunteer coaches Johnny Majors and Phil Fulmer both were fired the week after losses to the Gamecocks. Current Tennessee coach Butch Jones hasn’t come close to legendary status but may face a similar end after the Gamecocks notched a 15-9 win over Tennessee in front of 98,104 fans at Neyland Stadium.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp improved to 6-0 all-time against Tennessee, 4-0 at Florida and 2-0 with the Gamecocks. It was third win ever in Knoxville for South Carolina (5-2, 3-2 SEC) and marked the third time the Gamecocks have had back-to-back wins in this series.

Tennessee had one last gasp on its final drive, moving to the South Carolina 2-yard line before Jarrett Guarantano’s pass into the end zone with one second left fell incomplete. The Volunteers fell to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Jones was already in trouble with the home fans thanks to a 41-0 home loss against Georgia.

It was the fifth straight time this game was decided by a touchdown or less.

South Carolina’s defense was stifling in the final three quarters until the final drive of the game. After allowing the Volunteers to gain 126 yards on score six points on their first two possessions, the Gamecocks held Tennessee to 56 yards and three points combined on its next seven drives.

Neither team found the end zone in the first half, and Tennessee took a 9-3 lead into the halftime locker room. The Volunteers took the ball to start the second half but were stuffed, setting up a 95-yard touchdown drive by the Gamecocks. South Carolina running back A.J. Turner tied the game at 9-9 with a 20-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

Parker White gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the game with a 21-yard field goal with 5:17 left in the game that put South Carolina ahead 12-9. White pushed the lead to 15-9 with a 36-yard field goal with 1:13 left.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Turner played sparingly the first half but was the bulk of the Gamecocks offense in the second. In addition to scoring the game’s only touchdown, he had 86 rushing yards, all in the second half. It was the second-highest rushing total by a South Carolina player this year.

Play of the game: Running back Ty’Son Williams turned what seemed to be a sure loss into an 11-yard gain and a first down with a beautiful spin move on the Gamecocks go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Stat of the game: South Carolina’s offensive fortunes rose and fell almost exclusively on the Gamecocks third-down success or failure. South Carolina started the game 0-for-6 on third down and scored three points in that stretch. The Gamecocks then converted five straight third downs in a span that included a 95-yard touchdown drive and a 72-yard field goal drive that game it the lead. South Carolina entered the game ninth in the SEC in third down conversions (38 percent).

OBSERVATIONS

Welcome to the SEC: The Gamecocks had a season-high six sacks against first-time Tennessee starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. For the second week in a row, sophomore D.J. Wonnum led South Carolina’s defensive line play. Wonnum had six tackles and two sacks.

Bad break: The Gamecocks looked like they had the perfect start to the second half, pushing Tennessee backward on its first possession of the half. However, with the Vols facing third-and-19 deep in their own territory, South Carolina defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was called for a personal foul that negated a Gamecocks sack and gave Tennessee a first down. Stallworth’s transgression? He continued to play after his helmet came off, which by rule is a personal foul. The Gamecocks later forced a punt on that possession.

Injury issues: South Carolina didn’t get any of their three offensive line starters back from injury and added more key injuries on top of that. The biggest appears to be to starting tailback Rico Dowdle, who had four carries for 19 yards before suffering a left leg injury. Dowdle was taken to the locker room during the first half and sat on the bench in shorts and a jacket with his lower left leg wrapped in the second half. Starting right tackle Zack Bailey and starting right guard Cory Helms both made the trip to Knoxville, and Bailey dressed out for the game, but neither played. Tackle Malik Young did not make the trip to Knoxville. Dennis Daley and Blake Camper started at tackle against the Vols. Gamecocks starters Taylor Stallworth and Bryan Edwards had to be helped off the field in the first half but both returned.

NEXT

Who: Vanderbilt at South Carolina

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 (Time TBA)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: TBA