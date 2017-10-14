Georgia St. gets record 670 yards in 47-37 win

Sports

October 14, 2017

MONROE, La.

Connor Manning threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes to Penny Hart, the offense gained a school-record 670 total yards, and Georgia State beat Louisiana Monroe 47-37 on Saturday to win its third straight.

It is the most points the Panthers have scored against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.

Manning hit Hart on a 50-yard TD on the Panthers' opening drive, but the Warhawks struck back when Marcus Green returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score.

Manning, who completed 26 of 35 passes for a career-high 446 yards, hit Devin Gentry on a 69-yard scoring pass to put Georgia State (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) up for good. Gentry scored on a 15-yard reverse and Brandon Wright kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal for a 26-10 Panthers lead at halftime. Wright also had a 71-yard punt.

Hart had a career-high 11 catches for 190 yards for his third straight 100-yard game.

Louisiana-Monroe's (3-3, 3-1) Garrett Smith threw for 225 yards and three TDs, which included an 80-yarder to Green.

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25

