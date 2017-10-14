Sports

Jacksonville St. rolls to 41-25 win over E. Kentucky

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:42 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Bryant Horn threw for 158 yards and a score and rushed 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Jacksonville State rolled past Eastern Kentucky 41-25 on Saturday.

De'Marcus Flowers took the opening kickoff and returned it 66 yards to the Eastern Kentucky 33-yard line. Horn then ended the short drive with a 13-yard touchdown run and a lead that was never challenged.

Eastern Kentucky took its opening possession and went on a 15-play march that ended, when on third-and-goal at the Gamecocks' 13, Siran Neal picked off Tim Boyle in the end zone for a touchback.

Jacksonville State's Roc Thomas finished a 6-play, 80-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run.

Cade Stinnet's 46-yard field goal midway through the third quarter made the score 34-3. Jacksonville State (5-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley) now has won a record 27 straight games in conference play.

Boyle threw for 186 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Eastern Kentucky (1-5, 1-3).

