Goodson, Wofford top The Citadel 20-16 on Stoddard's late TD

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:55 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Brandon Goodson threw for 219 yards and accounted for two touchdowns and Andre Stoddard's late touchdown run help Wofford beat The Citadel 20-16 on Saturday night for The Terriers' 11th consecutive regular-season win.

Chase Nelson had seven carries for 23 yards, including first-down runs on third-and-1 and third-and-8, to set up Stoddard's 3-yard scoring run that made it 20-16 with 1:10 to play.

Nelson finished with just 38 yards rushing on 11 carries. Wofford (6-0, 4-0 Southern Conference) had more yards passing (219) than rushing (99) in a game for the first time since a 39-12 loss at The Citadel on Oct. 10, 2015. The Terriers were limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing for the first time since being held to 78 by West Virginia on Sept. 10, 2005.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-3) beat Wofford in the 2016 FCS Playoffs. The Terriers came in ranked No. 5, and The Citadel No. 22, in the FCS coaches' poll.

Goodson capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter and his 59-yard TD pass to Jason Hill made it 14-14 early in the third.

