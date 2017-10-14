Sports

Hansen with 5 TDs, Arkansas St. beats Coastal Carolina 51-17

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark.

Justice Hansen threw for five touchdowns as Arkansas State kept Coastal Carolina winless in conference with a 51-17 victory on Saturday night.

Hansen had 286 yards passing for the Red Wolves (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt). He also ran for 68 yards. Sawyer Williams kicked three field goals.

Hansen threw scoring strikes to Chris Murray and Blake Mack in the first half and Williams hit a 17-yard field goal to give Arkansas State a 17-7 halftime lead and the Red Wolves never looked back.

Hansen opened the second half with a 75-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dijon Paschal. The Red Wolves scored on their next two drives, on a 22-yard field goal by Williams and on a short Hansen pass to Kendrick Edwards for a 34-7 advantage with 2:46 to go in the third.

Osharmar Abercrombie ran for 102 yards for the Chanticleers (1-5, 0-3). Kilton Anderson threw for 133 yards and a score.

