Sports

Mantia shines in 1,500m at Long Track World Cup Qualifier

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:27 PM

KEARNS, Utah

Joey Mantia posted the fastest men's 1,500-meter in the world this season at the U.S. Long Track World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

The 2014 Olympian won in 1 minute, 44.15 seconds. Brian Hansen was second in 1:45.36, and Emery Lehman placed third in 1:46.22.

Lehman won the men's 10,000 in 13:40.44 while 53-year-old Theron Sands finished second in 14:13.13. Chase Reichmann took third.

Two-time Olympian Heather Bergsma continued her dominant weekend by winning the women's 1,500 in 1:54.70 after victories in both 500 finals on Friday. Brittany Bowe, a 2014 Olympian, placed second in 1:56.51 and Mia Manganello was third.

Carlijn Schoutens skated a personal-best 7:06.94 to win the women's 5,000. Petra Acker finished second in 7:18.44, and three-time Olympian Maria Lamb took third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

    Check out video highlights from Rock Hill's crucial second region win of the season, a 21-16 victory over Fort Mill spurred by senior Des Buchanan's huge game.

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill
Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)
4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

View More Video