Sports

Tyler, Parker lead Southern Utah past Weber State 32-16

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:33 AM

OGDEN, Utah

Patrick Tyler was 20-of-30 passing for 281 yards and threw two of his three touchdown passes to Logan Parker to help Southern Utah beat Weber State 32-16 on Saturday night.

Parker finished with six catches for 118 yards, his 78-yard reception on the second play from scrimmage opened the scoring and Southern Utah (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) never trailed.

McCoy had a 19-yard scoring catch to make it 13-6, but Rashid Shaheed returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to tie. Chance Bearnson put the Thunderbirds up 20-13 at with 2:31 left in the half. Jalen Russell had a 35-yard interception return to set up a 35-yard field goal by Manny Berz and early in the third, after Weber State (4-2, 2-1) went three-and-out on its next drive, Terran Beasley's 56-yard run set up Parker's 7-yard touchdown. Berz capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

The Wildcats, who came in ranked No. 16 in the FCS coaches' poll, rallied from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat in-state rival Southern Utah last season. Weber State's starting quarterback, Stefan Cantwell, left the game in the second quarter after going 7 of 13 for 113 yards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

    Check out video highlights from Rock Hill's crucial second region win of the season, a 21-16 victory over Fort Mill spurred by senior Des Buchanan's huge game.

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill
Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)
4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

View More Video