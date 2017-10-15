Leverkusen's Lars Bender, second left, shoots the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
Leverkusen's Lars Bender, second left, shoots the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. dpa via AP Marius Becker
Leverkusen's Lars Bender, second left, shoots the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. dpa via AP Marius Becker

Sports

Bayer Leverkusen held 2-2 at home by Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:42 AM

BERLIN

Wolfsburg twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, a result that helps neither team after disappointing starts to the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen took the lead through Lars Bender after the home side dominated the opening half hour.

The goal sparked a reaction from the visitors and Divock Origi duly equalized before the break.

Argentine striker Lucas Alario restored Leverkusen's lead with a cool finish to Wendell's cross after Kevin Volland played the Brazilian defender through.

But Leverkusen was to rue missing other chances when Jakub Blaszczykowski grabbed another equalizer for Wolfsburg.

It was Wolfsburg's fourth straight draw since Martin Schmidt took over as coach.

Both sides remained in the bottom half of the table.

Werder Bremen was seeking its first league win this season in the late game against visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

    Check out video highlights from Rock Hill's crucial second region win of the season, a 21-16 victory over Fort Mill spurred by senior Des Buchanan's huge game.

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill
Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)
4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

View More Video