Sports

Ohio soccer fields in use after city caps contaminated soil

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:43 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Youth soccer fields at a Columbus park are once again in use after the city spent more than $2 million to place a cap over soil contaminated with arsenic and other toxins.

The Columbus Dispatch reports teams from the Kids Inner-City Developmental Soccer league returned to the park in September for the first time since 2013. The newspaper reported then that play on the contaminated fields continued despite a 2012 report about contamination.

The city has since spent $2.3 million to cap the contamination with 2 ½ feet (0.6 meters) of soil and a grass covering.

A fertilizer manufacturer that closed in 1970 is suspected of having contaminated the park and neighborhood.

Testing in 2014 found high levels of arsenic and other toxins at eight nearby homes.

