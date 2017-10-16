Sports

Goalkeeper dies after collision in Indonesian league game

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:10 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A goalkeeper has died after sustaining head and neck injuries in a collision during an Indonesian league soccer game on Sunday.

Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during a game against Semen Padang on the main island of Java. Huda was rushed to a nearby hospital but died several hours later.

In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest.

Persela coach Aji Santoso said Huda made his debut in the first division in 1999, and played more than 500 games for the club.

