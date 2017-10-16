Sports

Woods cleared for golf activities with no restrictions

October 16, 2017 8:17 PM

Tiger Woods is swinging a driver and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations.

Still to be determined is when Woods can play a tournament.

Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management, says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. On Sunday, Woods posted a video — in a red shirt, no less — of him hitting a driver. "Making progress," he tweeted.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms. He had his fourth back surgery two months later.

Steinberg says even though Woods has full clearance, he plans to take it cautiously. He says they have not even discussed playing tournaments.

