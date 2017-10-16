Sports

Brewers: Injured minor leaguer recovering after HBP to chest

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:22 PM

Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Julio Mendez has made what the team calls a "remarkable recovery" from a serious injury after being hit in the chest by a pitch.

Mendez was on life support for more than three weeks after getting hit in a Rookie League game on Aug. 26 in Tempe, Arizona.

General manager David Stearns said Monday that Mendez has taken significant steps over the last few weeks to the point where he is performing many daily activities with little assistance.

Stearns says Mendez still has a long way to go with rehab, though his progress has been very encouraging.

Mendez is recovering in a hospital in his home country of Venezuela. He was moved about three weeks ago at his family's request.

