Spurs' Popovich labels Trump 'a soulless coward'

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich answers questions during media day at the team's practice facility in San Antonio. Trump told The Nation magazine on Oct. 16, 2017, that President Donald Trump “a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others” in response to Trump’s comment Monday that former President Barack Obama and other commanders-in-in chief “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen soldiers. Former Obama staffers and a spokesman for former President George W. Bush pushed back on Trump’s comments. The White House press secretary said that Trump wasn’t criticizing his predecessors. Eric Gay, File AP Photo