No. 3 Georgia starters Thompson, Godwin return from injuries

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:37 PM

ATHENS, Ga.

Two key starters, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson and wide receiver Terry Godwin, have returned to practice for No. 3 Georgia in its bye week.

Thompson has missed two games with a right knee injury. Godwin left last Saturday's 53-28 win over Missouri with injured ribs.

Also, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy has shed the club he wore to protect a broken bone in his left hand.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Godwin was "great" and Thompson is "bouncing back" and expected to play against Florida on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Linebacker Reggie Carter, who has had an undisclosed injury, also practiced on Tuesday.

Two defensive linemen who missed the Missouri game with injuries, David Marshall and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, did not practice.

