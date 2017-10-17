Sports

49ers sign DLs Leger Douzable, Tony McDaniel

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:37 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive linemen Leger Douzable and Tony McDaniel to one-year deals.

The 49ers placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on injured reserve Tuesday with a broken hand and released tight end Logan Paulsen to make room on the roster.

Douzable has played 107 games over the past eight years with 6 ½ sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He joined the Niners in August but was released on Sept. 3.

McDaniel has played 141 games over 11 seasons and has 11 ½ sacks, 13 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was released by New Orleans on Sept. 1.

