Oregon State WR Seth Collins out indefinitely

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:48 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Oregon State receiver Seth Collins is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

Collins did not play in Oregon State's 36-33 loss at home to Colorado this past Saturday. The junior also missed the first three games of the season with a broken finger.

The issue was not related to the illness that hospitalized Collins and kept him out of Oregon State's final two games last season.

A dynamic playmaker, Collins was a quarterback for the Beavers his freshman year. This season he has 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

His best game came on Oct. 7 against USC, when he caught five passes for 91 yards.

Because of his limited play this season, Collins could obtain a medical redshirt.

