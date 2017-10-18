Sports

Spanish Olympic high jump champion Ruth Beitia retires

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:38 AM

MADRID

Olympic high jump champion Ruth Beitia says she is retiring after enduring a series of injuries this year.

The 38-year-old Spaniard made the announcement Wednesday while donating the gold medal she won at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics to a sports museum in the northeastern city of Santander.

Speaking alongside her longtime coach, Ramon Torralbo, Beitia said she was leaving her life as an athlete after competing for many years and taking her "body to the limit in many occasions."

Beitia tumbled out early in the high jump final at the world championships in London, and also struggled in the Diamond League.

In 2016, she won Olympic gold along with a European championship title and the Diamond League.

