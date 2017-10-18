Sports

Relatives: Zell Miller no longer making public appearances

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 7:15 AM

ATLANTA

Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges.

The 85-year-old former Georgia governor and U.S. senator took a fall at a Young Harris College basketball game in February 2016.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies — a form of the disease associated with dementia.

His grandson Bryan Miller said he is experiencing "the cognitive symptoms that are associated with this type of Parkinson's."

Miller heads up the Miller Institute — a public policy and leadership organization intended to carry on the legacy of the governor who gave Georgia the HOPE scholarship and pre-k education.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football?

    Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce.

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football?

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football? 1:19

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football?
Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill
Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games) 1:33

Watch: the best HS football plays of the week (Oct. 6 games)

View More Video