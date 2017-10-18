Sports

Russian shot putter Maxim Sidorov banned for doping

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 10:09 AM

MOSCOW

Russian shot putter Maxim Sidorov has been banned for a year for doping.

The Russian track and field federation says Sidorov tested positive for indapamide, a drug used to treat blood pressure which can also work as a diuretic. Many diuretics are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because they can be used to cover up the use of other banned substances.

The federation says Sidorov received a ban of one year, rather than the standard four years, "taking into account the athlete's explanation." It didn't specify how Sidorov had explained the presence of the banned substance in his sample.

His ban was backdated to July 3.

Sidorov won bronze at the 2011 European indoor championships, and competed at the 2012 Olympics and four world championships.

