10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football?
Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce.
Bret McCormickbmccormick@heraldonline.com
