Everton's Ashley Williams celebrates after scoring during a Group E Europa League soccer match between Everton F.C. and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017.
Everton's Ashley Williams celebrates after scoring during a Group E Europa League soccer match between Everton F.C. and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. Dave Thompson AP Photo
Everton's Ashley Williams celebrates after scoring during a Group E Europa League soccer match between Everton F.C. and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. Dave Thompson AP Photo

Sports

Everton bans fan who aimed punch at Lyon goalkeeper

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 7:34 AM

LIVERPOOL, England

Everton has banned a supporter who appeared to aim a punch at a Lyon player in a Europa League game.

The unnamed fan, who was holding a child with one arm, targeted goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during a second-half melee that was instigated by Everton defender Ashley Williams' barge on Lopes on Thursday.

Everton says the supporter will be banned from attending games.

Everton is also facing sanctions from UEFA after European football's governing body charged the English Premier League club with "aggressions by supporters against players."

Merseyside Police is also investigating the crowd trouble at Goodison Park after Everton registered a complaint with the force.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

    Bennie McMurray was a trailblazer for black coaches in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He talked recently about where the accomplishment ranks in his career.

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?
Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches
Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13) 2:00

Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13)

View More Video