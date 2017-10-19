Sports

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out with concussion

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:36 PM

BOSTON

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask is sidelined because of a concussion, forcing the Bruins to call up goalie Zane McIntyre from Providence of the American Hockey League.

General manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that Rask sustained the concussion during practice Wednesday.

Anton Khudobin got the start Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins also activated right wing David Backes (diverticulitis) and placed center Ryan Spooner on injured reserve with a tear in his right groin. Spooner was hurt last week at Las Vegas and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

