Sports

Trail Blazers sign Wade Baldwin to 2-way contract

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:16 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Wade Baldwin to a two-way contract.

Baldwin was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Memphis. The former Vanderbilt player averaged 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 28.2 minutes in 33 games with the Grizzlies, including one start. He also played with the then-D-League's Iowa Energy.

He was waived by Memphis earlier this month.

This season teams are allowed to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Players signed to two-way deals can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA clubs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

    Bennie McMurray was a trailblazer for black coaches in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He talked recently about where the accomplishment ranks in his career.

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?
Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches
Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13) 2:00

Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13)

View More Video