Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, left, and his teammates celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, left, and his teammates celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, left, and his teammates celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series. Matt Slocum AP Photo

Sports

Dodgers expect Seager to be ready to World Series

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 12:54 AM

CHICAGO

Corey Seager is expected to be in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for the opener of the World Series after missing the NL Championship Series because of back pain.

Seager, an All-Star shortstop, watched from home as the Dodgers eliminated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Manager Dave Roberts says Seager is "doing everything he can to get healthy" and the Dodgers "expect him back for Game 1."

As anticipated, Clayton Kershaw will pitch the World Series opener against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner held Chicago to a run over six innings on Thursday night and will pitch Game 1 on regular rest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

    Bennie McMurray was a trailblazer for black coaches in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He talked recently about where the accomplishment ranks in his career.

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?
Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches
Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13) 2:00

Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13)

View More Video