Justin Thomas of United States hits the ball on the forth hole during the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, as the first official PGA Tour in South Korea, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Sports

List fires 67 to take 1-stroke lead halfway through CJ Cup

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:28 AM

JEJU, South Korea

Luke List fired a 5-under 67 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the CJ Cup, the first U.S. PGA Tour regular-season event in South Korea.

List carded five birdies, including one on the par-5 18th, to move to 9 under.

Lucas Glover offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies for a 67 and is in a share of second with Scott Brown, who had a 70.

A day after firing a 63 for a first-round lead, Justin Thomas carded a 74 to slip into a share of fourth with Cameron Smith (68) at 7 under.

Jason Day also struggled with the conditions en route to a 74 to fall back to 24th at 2 under.

Local favorite Seung Yul Noh carded five birdies and closed with an eagle for a 65.

