Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. out with knee injury

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:34 PM

DALLAS

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. missed Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with swelling in his left knee.

Smith, the ninth pick in the NBA draft out of North Carolina State, had 16 points and 10 assists in the Mavericks' season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Smith participated in the Mavericks' shootaround on Friday morning and was a late scratch.

The Mavericks were also missing guard Devin Harris, who was granted leave of absence after his brother died on Thursday.

