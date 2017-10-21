Rock Hill Bearcats defeat Clover Blue Eagles 24-13 (PHOTOS)

Clover's Isaiah Farmer (53) misses Rock Hill's Logan McFadden.
Clover's Jay Falls runs into Rock Hill's Artavious Anthony as he loses the ball.
The Clover High School varsity football team runs onto the field Friday.
Rock Hill's Wan Crockett (2) passes Clover's Austin Gunnels.
Rock Hill's Raphael Wright carries the ball.
Rock Hill's Raphael Wright dives into the end zone.
Clover's Semaj Lakin (7) is taken down by Rock Hill's Tyler Barber.
Rock Hill's Logan McFadden passes the ball to Desmond Buchanan.
Rock Hill's Logan McFadden looks for an opening.
Rock Hill's Ne'Sylus Ford carries the ball.
Rock Hill's Justain Patterson runs past Clover's Ryan Jones Friday at Clover.
Rock Hill's Justain Patterson runs past Clover's Ryan Jones.
Rock Hill's Raphael Wright (14) watches Logan McFadden (18) as he avoids Clover's Joe Stokes (24).
Clover's Semaj Lakin (7) loses the ball as Rock Hill's Jordan Morris (36) tackles him.
Clover's Jaylin Lane catches a pass.
Rock Hill's Artavious Anthony is tackled by Clover's Jay Falls.
Clover's Heze Massey is brought down.
Rock Hill's Desmond Buchanan carries the ball.
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeat the Clover Blue Eagles 24-13.
