York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game
York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.
Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce.