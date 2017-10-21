More Videos

Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern 2:53

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 2:36

  • York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

    York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.

York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.
