Hokit runs for 3 TDs, Fresno St beats San Diego St 27-3

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 2:22 AM

SAN DIEGO

Josh Hokit became the first Fresno State player with three rushing touchdowns in a single game since 2009 and the Bulldogs cruised to a 27-3 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Hokit finished with 14 carries for 77 yards, Jordan Mims had 112 yards rushing and Marcus McMaryion was 10-of-16 passing for 176 yards for Fresno State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West).

On the opening possession, the Aztecs put together a 16-play drive and had first-and-goal from the 4 before a holding penalty and, on the next play, a fumble that was recovered by Fresno State's Mike Bell. San Diego State (6-2, 2-2) only crossed midfield three times on its nine remaining possessions, going three-and-out five times with one turnover on downs.

McMaryion hit Jamire Johnson for a 48-yard gain and, on the next play, Hokit opened the scoring with a 1-yard run late in the first quarter. Juwan Washington's 45-yard run set up a 37-yard field goal by John Baron on San Diego State's ensuing drive, but Hokit answered with a 26-yard touchdown and Jimmy Camacho hit a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-3 at halftime.

Camacho, who added a 43-yarder in the third quarter, has hit at least one field goal in each game, and is 12 of 15, this season.

Rashaad Penny, who had at least 100 yards rushing and one touchdown in each of San Diego State's six consecutive wins to open the season, had 15 carries for 69 yards and was without a touchdown for the first time this season. He combined for 122 yards rushing in back-to-back losses.

