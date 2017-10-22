Japan's Ryota Murata cries as he is declared the winner after defeating France's Hassan N'Dam in their rematch for the WBA world middleweight boxing title in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Murata became the middleweight world champion.
Sports

Murata beats N'Dam to win WBA middleweight title

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 8:54 AM

TOKYO

Japanese boxer Ryota Murata defeated France's Hassan N'Dam by technical knockout on Sunday to win the WBA middleweight title.

Murata stopped N'Dam after seven rounds to become the first middleweight champion from Japan in 22 years.

Murata dominated the early rounds at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. He stunned N'Dam with a series of combinations before the bout was stopped after the seventh round.

Sunday's fight was a rematch of a bout in May when N'Dam won on points despite being sent to the canvas several times by London Olympic gold medalist Murata.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza called for the rematch and apologized for the decision. Two judges were suspended as a result.

