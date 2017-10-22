Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, right, tries to evade New York Giants' Keenan Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, right, tries to evade New York Giants' Keenan Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, right, tries to evade New York Giants' Keenan Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun AP Photo

Sports

Seattle WR Doug Baldwin pushed assistant coach during game

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:15 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin shoved Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable during a second quarter player huddle on the sidelines during Sunday's 24-7 win over the New York Giants.

After the game, Baldwin took full responsibility and apologized to Cable. He said he was frustrated how the offense was playing in the opening half.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had told Cable to talk to the offense but Baldwin pushed him away because he wanted quarterback Russell Wilson to be the voice addressing the team's offensive woes.

"I lost my cool, 100 percent my fault," Baldwin said. "At that moment I was really frustrated with the team as a whole, as an offense as a whole. Not the coaching staff but the players. It goes back to our X's and O's. We had the play calls. We just didn't execute."

Carroll said he instructed Cable to get involved.

"Russ started talking and Doug wanted to let Russ do the talking," Carroll said. "I had told Tom to go ahead and get in the middle of the offense. He (Baldwin) was just trying to hold him off because he wanted Russ to have his chance."

Baldwin said there were no residual hard feelings.

"You all know I love Cable to death," Baldwin said. "We have one of the best relationships from coach to player. That was 100 percent my fault and I already apologized to him."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

    York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game 1:12

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game
Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern 2:53

Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern
Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 0:36

Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career?

View More Video