Maple Leafs sign defenseman Roman Polak to 1-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Roman Polak to a one-year, $1.1 million contract Sunday.

Polak has spent parts of the last three seasons with Toronto and was on a professional tryout deal with the club during training camp.

The 31-year-old Czech had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season. He appeared in two playoff games before breaking his leg in Game 2 of Toronto's first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Polak has 23 goals and 92 assists in 634 regular-season games with San Jose, St. Louis and Toronto.

