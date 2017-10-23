Dortmund players leave the pitch after a German first division Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Sports

Dortmund coach Bosz shrugs aside criticism after mini-slump

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:52 AM

DORTMUND, Germany

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz says he will not change course despite the side's mini-slump with just one win in its last five games across all competitions.

Bosz has faced criticism for the first time this season after three successive games without a win.

"We're not going to change anything. Our way of playing worked at the start of the season. It was fun as a player, and it was fun to watch," Bosz said on Monday.

Dortmund made its best ever start to the Bundesliga with eight wins and one draw before Leipzig brought its run to a halt on Oct. 14. An uninspired draw at APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League followed, before the side was held again at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

"In the beginning we scored goals from half-chances. Now we're missing big chances. These are little details that decide a game," Bosz said.

His side defends the German Cup on Tuesday when it visits third-division side Magdeburg.

Greek defender Sokratis was suspended in Frankfurt but should return in Magdeburg, while decisions on Marcel Schmelzer's and Raphael Guerreiro's fitness will be made closer to the game.

"I'm expecting an intense match, you could also say a top match," Bosz said. "I'm expecting an opponent that will really go for it and be brimming with energy."

