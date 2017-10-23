More Videos

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

Pause
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

  • The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee.

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee. ghadley@thestate.com
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee. ghadley@thestate.com

Sports

National analyst gives game-by-game projection for USC’s basketball season

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 2:20 PM

An 8-0 start, a rough February, a middle-of-the-pack SEC finish. That’s how one popular college basketball analyst has plotted out South Carolina’s 2017-18 season.

Ken Pomeroy annually crunches numbers to come up with rankings, data sheets and game predictions. His blog – kenpom.com – is a haven for hoops junkies. It’s also in consideration to help future NCAA Tournament committees find the most deserving at-large teams for its field of 68.

Pomeroy on Sunday released his preseason national and conference rankings. He also used his detailed formula – which, among other things, measures offensive and defensive efficiency -- to find wins and losses for each of the 351 Division I teams.

USC, according to Pomeroy, will go 17-12 overall this regular season and finish 8-10 in the SEC, good for eighth place in the 14-team league.

The Gamecocks, coming off a Final Four run, were pegged to finish 11th in the SEC last week during the league’s media day in Nashville.

Overall, Pomeroy has South Carolina with a No. 48 national ranking. (It finished with a KenPom No. 24 ranking last season.)

Some highlights in the report:

▪  Kentucky is picked to win the SEC, followed by Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Auburn, USC, Mississippi, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia, Missouri and LSU.

▪  The Gamecocks are picked to start 8-0 for a third consecutive season. The projection only includes one game in the Puerto Rico Tip-off, a 71-66 win over Illinois State. Of course, should USC beat the Redbirds, it’ll then face the winner of Boise State-UTEP on Nov. 17. A championship game is scheduled for Nov. 19.

▪  In perhaps South Carolina’s two most marquee home games, the projection has the Gamecocks beating Missouri, led by potential No. 1 draft pick Michael Porter Jr., by nine points on Jan. 3 and losing to Kentucky by six points on Jan. 16.

▪  KenPom’s South Carolina-Clemson projection for the Dec. 19 game in Littlejohn Coliseum: Tigers 73, Gamecocks 69

▪  February could be daunting. The projection has USC entering the month at 14-6, but ending it 17-11. This includes a four-game losing streak to Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee.

▪  USC is projected to have the nation’s 17th most efficient defense. It finished third in that KenPom category last season.

▪  USC is projected to score 71 points per game and give up 69. The Gamecocks, under Frank Martin for five seasons, have averaged 70 points and have given up 67 points per game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

Pause
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

  • York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

    York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.

York’s Bobby Carroll talks about halftime “come to Jesus meeting” during Lancaster game

View More Video