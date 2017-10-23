Sports

Former Auburn track assistant files discrimination suit

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 8:44 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

A former Auburn assistant track and field coach has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and assault by a colleague.

Adrian Ghioroaie's suit filed in United States Middle Distrcit Court on Oct. 16 names the university's board of trustees and assistant head coach Henry Rolle.

The suit alleges that Ghioroaie was discriminated against because he is white and Romanian. Rolle and head coach Ralph Spry are black.

Ghioroaie, now a Toledo assistant, was fired in May 2016. He said Rolle choked him at a coaches meeting, and that he later felt pressured by Auburn's administration and the human resources department to drop the mater.

Ghioroaie is seeking compensatory damages for mental anguish, back pay and benefits and reinstatement or "front" pay.

Auburn said through a spokeswoman it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

