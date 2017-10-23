Sports

IndyCar's new aero kits get 1st laps on 1 ½-mile oval

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 10:23 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas

IndyCar's new sleek cars with universal aero kits got their first laps on a 1 1/2-mile oval when Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe tested at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hinchcliffe said he and Dixon were both impressed "out of the box" with the aero kits during testing Monday. The daylong session included the duo driving side-by-side to simulate race conditions.

"It does all the things a race car should do and not a whole lot of what a race car shouldn't do," Hinchcliffe said.

The new cars have noticeable differences to the side and rear areas. Dixon said they should be better in traffic and lead to some great racing.

The aero kit had already been tested on road courses and Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2 1/2-mile oval.

