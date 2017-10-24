More Videos

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:34

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

  • Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

    Rock Hill faces Northwestern in high school football Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in the biggest game the two rivals have played in a long time. Bearcats coach Bubba Pittman talked about his team’s approach to the game.

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

Rock Hill faces Northwestern in high school football Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in the biggest game the two rivals have played in a long time. Bearcats coach Bubba Pittman talked about his team’s approach to the game.
Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com