More Videos

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game

Pause
Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation 2:34

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  • Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

    Winthrop’s senior men’s basketball standout Xavier Cooks has one final season in Rock Hill. Eagles coach Pat Kelsey talked Tuesday about what makes the Australian such a unique player.

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Winthrop’s senior men’s basketball standout Xavier Cooks has one final season in Rock Hill. Eagles coach Pat Kelsey talked Tuesday about what makes the Australian such a unique player.
Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com