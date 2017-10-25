Hollywood story: Hill goes from Long Island Ducks to Series

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill 44) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Rich Hill and Hollywood seem to go together. Twenty-six months ago, he was pitching for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League. And on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, the 37-year-old left-hander will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Game 2 of the World Series.