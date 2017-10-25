Sports

Jaguars sign LB Telvin Smith to 4-year contract extension

October 25, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed speedy linebacker Telvin Smith to a four-year contract extension, acknowledging that the defensive captain is an integral part of the team's turnaround.

Smith leads the Jaguars (4-3) with 58 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. The fourth-year pro has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week three times, including after his Week 8 performance at Pittsburgh. Smith had a game-high 10 tackles and a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, the former Florida State standout has 408 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 6 ½ sacks and six interceptions.

Jaguars czar Tom Coughlin says "Telvin has been a productive player and an important part of our defense, and he has earned this second contract."

