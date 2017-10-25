Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson, left, controls the puck against Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 5-1.
Sports

NHL Capsules

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 11:54 PM

ST. LOUIS

Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo scored second-period power-play goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won three of its last four, losing only to red-hot Las Vegas in overtime.

Calgary had won its first four road games this season. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames.

Schwartz and Pietrangelo scored in a span of 2:46 to break a 1-1 tie. The Blues had come up empty on their previous 18 power-play chances.

Alexander Steen added a goal and three assists for the Blues. It was his first points of the season after missing the first six games with a broken thumb.

Paul Stastny scored with 3:32 left to push the lead to 4-2. Joel Edmundson added an empty-net goal with 43.9 seconds left.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Jones had a goal and an assist for Columbus to help the Blue Jackets beat the Sabres.

Serge Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 35 shots to lead Columbus (6-3-0) to its fifth win in its last seven games.

Buffalo dropped to 3-6-2 in front of goalie Chad Johnson, who stopped 33 of 38 shots.

The Jackets power play had been an anemic 2-for-20, but got a goal at 12:00 of the first period after Zach Redmond's hooking call. Oliver Bjorkstrand whipped his second goal of the season past Johnson off an around-the-horn pass from Jones to Sonny Milano, and a picture perfect screen by Boone Jenner.

