Kelly Bryant on what Clemson’s offense needs to do to regain momentum

Clemson’s offense has shown flashes of being explosive through the first seven games of the season, but the Tigers have also gone through funks.
Clemson scored 47 points and was dominant at Louisville, but struggled at times against Boston College and Wake Forest before scoring 17 offensive points in a loss to Syracuse.
Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant believes that using more tempo could be beneficial down the stretch.
“We’ve got to play faster,” Bryant said this week. “I feel like the tempo hasn’t been where it should be as an offense, where we want to reach our goal of a certain amount of plays. The emphasis for us is just being a smarter team and playing faster.”
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said there have been times when he has struggled to get into a rhythm as a play caller.
“We took a couple chances trying to go to the perimeter that cost us some TFLs,” Elliott said of the Syracuse game. “Anytime we get behind the chains, it’s hard to overcome that. So really focusing on myself, just making sure that I’m getting into a rhythm a little bit quicker into the game to help those guys out.”
The Tigers will face a Georgia Tech unit this week that ranks No. 20 nationally in total defense, holding opponents to 313.8 yards per game.
The Yellow Jackets are allowing an average of 197 passing yards and 117 rushing yards through six contests.
“The three years I’ve been here it just seems like they get better,” Bryant said. “They’ve got a veteran group on defense coming back… They’ve got a lot of momentum going. Saturday they’re going to bring it. We’re going to get their best shot so we’re going to have to be ready.”
