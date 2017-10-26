AP source: Bills grant Boldin permission to pursue trade

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills' Anquan Boldin warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have granted retired receiver Anquan Boldin permission to explore the possibility of being traded to another team. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 because the Bills and Boldin have not revealed this information. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo