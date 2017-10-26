Fast starts in games equal fast start to season for Jaguars

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith, right, runs against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed speedy linebacker Telvin Smith to a four-year contract extension, acknowledging that the defensive captain is an integral part of the team's turnaround, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo