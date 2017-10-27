Lens goalkeeper in police custody for suspected battery

FILE - In this May 17, 2014 file photo, then Paris Saint Germain's goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez hold banner "Paris, proud of Paris" as he celebrates PSG's French League One title, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris. French officials say Lens goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez is in police custody Friday Oct.27, 2017 for alleged violence against his partner, with a newspaper reporting that she was found naked, bruised and bloody in a Paris apartment. Jacques Brinon, File AP Photo