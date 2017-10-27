Jaguars acquire former Pro Bowl DT Dareus from Bills

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus 99) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. he Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, beefing up one of the NFL’s best defenses. The Jaguars