James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

Fort Mill and Nation Ford face off Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in the annual Milltown Showdown High School football game. Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick discuss the game that, as usual, has playoff implications in Region 4-5A.
Rock Hill faces Northwestern in high school football Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in the biggest game the two rivals have played in a long time. Bearcats coach Bubba Pittman talked about his team’s approach to the game.
York coach Bobby Carroll talks about the spicy halftime talk that helped fire his team to a 46-14 win over Lancaster on Oct. 20, 2017. Also, hear from Ladarius Allison on his kick return TD and overcoming the early deficit.