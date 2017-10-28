Sports

Alabama State runs past Alabama A&M for a 21-16 victory

Ronnie Scott returned a Damion May pass 59 yards for a touchdown and Alabama State held off Alabama A&M for a 21-16 victory Saturday in the Magic City Classic, the nation's longest-running rivalry game.

The series has produced a myriad of close games, with two of the last three decided by a single point — including Alabama A&M's 42-41 overtime win a year ago.

The Hornets (2-5, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) dominated time of possession, using its run game to hold the ball for almost 34 minutes. Alabama State had 221 yards on the ground and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Alex Anderson scored from 12-yards out to give Alabama State a 14-9 advantage in the third quarter and Chett LeVay pulled in an eight-yard pass from Darryl Pearson Jr. that pushed the lead to 21-9.

Jordan Bentley scored from the 2 with 1:48 left for Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2).

